FairWarning’s stories and op-eds have appeared in…
CBS News
Chicago Tribune
Newsweek
The Kansas City Star
McClatchyDC
Los Angeles Times
Mother Jones
NBCNews.com
The Oregonian
Salon
The Washington Post
The Atlantic
» See more
FairWarning Reports
Dirty Air and the Human Brain: Does Pollution Poison the Mind?
By Hillel Aron
Air pollution is known to be a serious health risk –a cause of asthma, heart disease, stroke, lung cancer and a factor, according to the World Health Organization, in an estimated seven million deaths worldwide every year. A growing body of research suggests air pollution may also be harming our brains.
New Study Says Some Marketers of Brain Boosting Supplements are Flouting an FDA Ban
By Eli Wolfe
Frustrated Advocates Increasingly Turn to the Courts to Fight Climate Change
By Hillel Aron
For some, climate change is a theoretical crisis looming in the distance. But for many coastal and island cities, the damage is here.
Study Raises Concern About E-Cigarette Waste
By Eli Wolfe
Nearly two years ago, Jeremiah Mock heard a student in Marin County, California, complain that her school was littered with e-cigarette waste. A health anthropologist by training, Mock did some shoe-leather investigating in a student parking lot, where he found a significant amount of e-cigarette and tobacco trash.
Even at Legal Levels, Contaminants Found in Tap Water Are a Cancer Risk
By Hillel Aron
Cigarettes, obesity, alcohol, the sun – it seems like everything in the world causes cancer. Now you can add one more to the list: tap water.