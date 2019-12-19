Fields of Waste: Artificial Turf, Touted as Recycling Fix for Millions of Scrap Tires, Becomes Mounting Disposal Mess

By

With hundreds of fields reaching end of life each year, the artificial turf industry is under pressure to find a sustainable solution.

Posted in | Tagged , , , | 1 Response

Big Railroads Said to Have Funded Long-Running Campaign of Climate Denial to Protect Lucrative Coal Hauling Business

By

The four largest American freight railroads have been accused of funding decades-long efforts to discredit climate science and oppose federal climate regulation. The reason? Coal makes up almost one third of American rail freight. Two of the railroads issued statements rejecting assertions that they fostered climate denial.

Boxed In: Dollar Tree, the Giant Discount Chain, Cited for Job Safety Violations at Dozens of Stores FairWarining Investigates

By

Run-ins with job safety regulators are routine for Dollar Tree, the huge discount retail chain. A FairWarning investigation found that more than 150 company stores have been cited for safety violations since December 2015, despite a settlement with OSHA in which Dollar Tree agreed to pay $825,000 in penalties and clean up its act.

Air War: A Relentless Whistleblower Once More Girds for Battle Over Aviation Safety FairWarining Investigates

By

To his supporters, former air marshal Robert MacLean personifies the best traits of whistleblowers, determined to expose the government’s dirty laundry, even at high personal cost. To critics, he’s an obsessive and even vindictive ex-federal employee who overstepped his bounds. Now he’s battling over the need for secondary barriers to keep would-be intruders from reaching the cockpit.

What's in a Name? Ghostly Spirits Stalk the Medical Literature FairWarining Investigates

By

In an age of distortion, propaganda and fake news, medical literature might seem to be a safe space for honest scientific inquiry, with no room for bias or spin. It isn’t so. Court proceedings, investigations and whistleblower accounts have revealed a long history of drug companies manipulating the literature to promote their drugs or disparage rival products–with the aim of getting doctors to prescribe more of their meds

In Echo of a Notorious Safety Scandal, Toyota Has Settled Hundreds of Sudden Acceleration Cases FairWarining Investigates

By

Without admitting liability, Toyota since 2014 has quietly settled 537 lawsuits blaming sudden unintended acceleration for crashes that caused deaths or serious injuries. Automotive safety advocates see the complaints as a sign that Toyota and federal regulators failed to properly address the root of the problem when they had the opportunity years earlier.

Efforts to Claw Back Stolen Wages Painfully Slow, as California Employers Who Cheat Workers Often Get Away With It FairWarining Investigates

By

Despite aggressive enforcement of wage laws by the California Labor Commissioner’s office, some workers wait years for back pay, if they get any at all.

Bugs, Mold and Unwashed Hands: Rampant Safety Violations in Nursing Home Kitchens Endanger Residents FairWarining Investigates

By

A FairWarning investigation found serious food safety problems in nursing homes and assisted living centers nationwide.

Staffing Firm Again Cited for Safety Lapses After Young Temp Worker Loses Fingers FairWarining Investigates

By

The firm, PriorityWorkforce, has run afoul of safety regulators, and now it’s trying to find jobs for the homeless.

Spinning Blades, Broken Bodies and Danger by Design FairWarining Investigates

By

A safety standard created by the lawn mower industry hasn’t stopped riding mowers from backing over and seriously injuring small children.

Worker Advocates Burned Up Over Lack of Federal Heat Protections FairWarining Investigates

By

Over the years, hundreds of workers have died from heat stress in fields and at construction sites. Citing the warming climate, groups have renewed calls for a federal heat standard

No Verdict in Sight on Safety of Crumb Rubber Fields, Prompting Angst All Around FairWarining Investigates

By

More than three years after federal agencies launched their investigation of crumb rubber fields, they have yet to issue any safety findings–frustrating parents, coaches, and the recycling industry.

Industries Turn to Bracewell Lobbyists to Scuttle Product Safety Rules FairWarining Investigates

Editor's note: Story was updated April 11. See clarification at end of the story.

By

Business groups call on well-connected lobbying firm to help thwart unwanted federal standards. They have not been disappointed.

Deaths Mount From High-Speed Police Pursuits, Despite Calls to Restrict Them FairWarining Investigates

By

By

Dirty Air and the Human Brain: Does Pollution Poison the Mind? FairWarining Reports

Air pollution is known to be a serious health risk – a cause of asthma, heart disease, stroke, lung cancer and a factor, according to the World Health Organization, in an estimated seven million deaths worldwide every year. A growing body of research suggests air pollution may also be harming our brains. In recent years, new areas of study have opened up into how air pollution might affect our minds and the way we think and feel. Epidemiologists and neuroscientists have found evidence linking long-term exposure

